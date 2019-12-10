Man charged with murder in stabbing at Foundation Tavern in Portage Park

A man was fatally stabbed to death on Dec. 8 in the kitchen at Foundation Tavern and Grille, 5007 W. Irving Park Road, according to police. (Photo by Robert Mandik)

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

A man was charged with first-degree murder after he reportedly stabbed a co-worker to death at about 6:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Foundation Tavern and Grille, 5007 W. Irving Park Road, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jesus Martinez, age 37, was charged with murder. (CPD photo)

Officers responded to a call of a person stabbed at the bar and saw a man in the kitchen holding a large knife standing over a man who suffered multiple stab wounds, according to police. Officers told the man to drop the knife and the man was arrested, police said.

Witnesses reported that they heard screaming and shouting coming from the kitchen and allegedly saw the 37-year-old man stabbing the 35-year-old man repeatedly and they shouted “to get him off” and called police, police said. The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital and was pronounced deceased at about 8:30 p.m., according to police.

The deceased man was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Cory M. Neill, age 35, of the 4000 block of South Oak Park Avenue, Stickney.









The suspect was identified by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office as Jesus Martinez, age 37, of the 2400 block of North 73rd Court, Elmwood Park.

The suspect had been working there for about 5 weeks and there were no signs of any problems, according to one of the owners.

“We are grieving,” the man said. The restaurant has been closed for the last two days but is scheduled to re-open at 3 pm Wednesday, Dec. 11.