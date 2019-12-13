Work resumes on construction of Pace Pulse stations after permit issues

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

Work has been allowed to continue on the construction of Pace Pulse stations after delays following a stop work order issued by the city Department of Transportation.

The city issued a stop work in October after identifying concerns regarding permits dealing with the construction of the stations.

Pictured above, a crew performs grinding work in the roadway at the northbound Austin Pace Pulse station at Milwaukee Avenue to provide a taper from the bus pad to the roadway pavement. Crews also reestablished bike lane stripes and a curb rail was trimmed to allow easier access to the sewer grate, according to a Pace spokeswoman.

Pace spokeswoman Maggie Daly Skogsbakken said that the city has stated that the permits are now valid “so we are back to work getting done what we can before the winter weather sets in.”

Skogsbakken said that electrical work and other concerns have delayed the construction of the stations in the past but it was not clear why the permits were pulled.

“It looks like we are on track to open both Austin stations and NB Devon in the next week or two. These stations were near completion prior to the work stoppage and waiting on electrification,” Skogsbakken said.

Skogsbakken later said that beginning Monday, Dec. 16, the temporary bus stop stations at the southeast and northwest corners of Milwaukee and Austin avenues and the northeast corner of Milwaukee and Nagle avenues will be removed and passengers won’t be able to board the Pulse and Pace 270 buses at those locations. Passengers must board at both of the Austin and northbound Devon Pulse stations.

In addition to Golf Mill and Jefferson Park, the Milwaukee Pulse route will have stops at Dempster, Main Street, Oakton Street, Harlem Avenue, Touhy Avenue, Devon Avenue, Austin Avenue and Central Avenue.