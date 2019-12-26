Local Crime from 16th District 12-24-19

A MAN REPORTED that he was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Jewel-Osco store, 4729 N. Central Ave., at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 28-year-old man reported that a man hit him in the back of the head as he was loading groceries into his vehicle, according to police. The man reported that the man then pointed a gun at him and took $213 in cash, credit cards and his phone and kicked him until he fell to the ground, police said.

The man was described as black, between the ages of 20 and 25, 6-0 and weighing 190 pounds, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black gym shoes and a ski mask.

A TEENAGER was stabbed and robbed at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the 5100 block of North Mont Clare Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 17-year-old teenager reported that he was robbed when he tried to sell THC "vape" pens to two men that contacted him via Snapchat, according to police. The teen reported that he left a Christmas event at a local church to meet the men and that the two men then pulled out knives, demanded his belongings and both stabbed him in the stomach and torso before fleeing with vape pens and $50 in cash, police said.

The men were described as white Hispanic between the ages of 17 and 20.

A WOMAN reported that she was attacked at about 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Irving Park CTA Blue Line station, 4131 W. Irving Park Road, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police,

The 19-year-old woman reported that a man approached her and punched her in the face several times, according to police.

The man was described as black, between the ages of 40 and 50, 5-7 to 5-9, 200 to 215 pounds and wearing blue jeans and a brown jacket.

A WOMAN reported that she was attacked at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the 7500 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 44-year-old woman reported that she was in a verbal argument with a man that had been staying in her apartment temporarily when he grabbed and pushed her, according to police. The woman reported that the man then took a kitchen knife and stabbed the inflatable air mattress he was sleeping on and fled, police said.

The man was described as black, age 62, 5-9 and 120 pounds with short, gray hair.

A MAN REPORTED he was attacked at about 2:41 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, in the 6400 block of West Irving Park Road, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 45-year-old man reported that as he was walking across a parking lot when a vehicle nearly struck him and when he stared at the driver, the man exited his vehicle, had a verbal argument and then pushed the man to the ground, according to police.

The assailant was described as white/Hispanic, age 40, and wearing a US Postal Service jacket.

A WOMAN reported that her car was vandalized between 7 a.m. and 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, as it was parked in the 6200 block of North Hiawatha Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 58-year-old woman reported that when she returned to her vehicle she discovered that a lion had been drawn across the entire car with a red marker, according to police.

AN EMPLOYEE of the BP gas station, 6308 N. Central Ave., reported that merchandise was stolen at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that a man had stolen two Arizona iced teas and was walking down West Devon Avenue, according to police. Officers found a man matching the description and when questioned, he admitted to the theft saying he lost his wallet, police said.

A WOMAN reported that her apartment in the 4800 block of West Hutchinson Avenue was burglarized between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that when she returned home she discovered that her front door had been opened and a $2,000 MacBook Air laptop, $500 in jewelry and a Play Station 4 valued at $350 were missing, according to police.

A WOMAN reported that her home in the 5200 block of North Mulligan Avenue was burglarized at about 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that when she returned home she discovered that her front door had been opened and $1,500 in electronics, $300 in cash and $600 in jewelry missing, according to police.

A MAN REPORTED that his home in the 3400 block of North Ottawa Avenue was burglarized and his vehicle was stolen at about 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that when he returned home he discovered that his rear door was pried open, his truck was missing from the garage and several items were missing from his home including two watches and a 55-inch television, according to police.

A WOMAN reported that her home in the 3900 block of North Page Avenue was burglarized between 7:45 a.m. and 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that when she returned home she found a crow bar near her rear door and officers cleared the building and the woman reported that a $400 laptop was missing, according to police.

A MAN REPORTED that his home in the 3300 block of North Pacific Avenue was burglarized between 2:30 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that when he returned home he discovered that his rear door had been forced open and that a shotgun, ammunition, $80 in cash and a television valued at $1,000 were missing, according to police.

A MAN REPORTED that his home in the 3200 block of North Natoma Avenue was burglarized between 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that when he returned home he discovered that electronics valued at $700 and jewelry valued at $4,000 were missing, according to police.

AN EMPLOYEE reported a theft at Chicagoland Eye Consultants, 7447 W. Talcott Ave., between 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 and 7 a.m. Tuesday Dec. 17, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that 37 pairs of Rayban glasses valued at $8,880, were missing, according to police. The employee reported that there was no sign of a burglary, all doors were locked, according to police.

SEVERAL motor vehicle thefts were reported between 12:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 and 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 8600 block of West Summerdale Avenue, in the 5800 block of North Odell Avenue, in the 7300 block of North Oleander Avenue, in the 3800 block of North Central Avenue, in the 8700 block of West Berwyn Avenue, in the 6100 block of West Berenice Avenue and in the 8600 block of West Berwyn Avenue, according to police.

SEVERAL package thefts were reported between 10:05 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 and 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 6000 block of West Gunnison Street, in the 5000 block of West Grace Street, in the 3500 block of North Opal Avenue and in the 5100 block of North Menard Avenue, according to police.








