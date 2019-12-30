7-Eleven clerk shot during robbery, two men arrested for reportedly stealing woman’s car twice

by BRIAN NADIG

A convenience store employee was shot during a robbery and two men were arrested for allegedly stealing a woman’s car a second time in separate incidents on Monday, Dec. 30, in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District.

A 28-year-old employee of the 7-Eleven store at 7555 W. Irving Park Road was shot at about 7:25 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs and district police.

The clerk reported that a man walked into the store and demanded money and that the assailant’s gun reportedly discharged twice during a struggle and he was shot, according to police. Another clerk locked herself in a restroom and called 911 during the incident and the injured employee was transported in stable condition to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, police said.

A description of the man was not immediately available and the man fled without taking any proceeds.









Also on Dec. 30, a 25-year-old woman reported that her vehicle was stolen while she went inside a gas station at Higgins and Austin avenues, police said. The woman later recovered her vehicle when she saw it parked near her home in the 4800 block of North Moody Avenue, according to police. However, the two men who reportedly took the vehicle earlier in the day went to the woman’s home and stole the car again, presumably knowing her address because her identification had been left in the car, police said.

The woman’s finance reportedly got in his vehicle and chased after the men and also fired a gun towards the vehicle, according to police. Both men eventually fled on foot and were later arrested, police said. The man has a valid FOID card, according to police.

Charges are pending for the two men who were arrested, police said.