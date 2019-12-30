Marijuana could be in short supply at dispensaries for recreational buyers on Jan. 1

by BRIAN NADIG

Recreational marijuana sales at licensed dispensaries become legal on Jan. 1, but supply issues could bring disappointment to those wanting to buy and smoke “legal weed” at the start of the new year.

Columbia Care Illinois, 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave., will be opening its doors for the first time to recreational buyers at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, but cautions that a statewide shortage of marijuana from licensed cultivation centers could lead to temporary restrictions.

Columbia issued the following statement: “In addition to the state-mandated purchasing limits, available amounts of recreational products will be limited for adult-use purchasers initially to ensure our medical patients receive the same great selection and experience they are accustomed to.”

The company adds that recreational buyers will be able to “select from a curated menu of items, including vapes, edibles and topicals.” More information about the products and prices is available at www.col-careil.com.

Governor Pritzker’s administration has said that it is taking measures to ensure that medical users have first access to marijuana anytime there are shortages and that “bad actors” in the industry who violate the law will face consequences.

In addition to Columbia, another area dispensary which received state approval for recreational sales is Zen Leaf at 6428 N. Milwaukee Ave.







