New Six Corners restaurants planned

by BRIAN NADIG

Two suburban-based restaurants will be opening locations in the Six Corners shopping district.

Mesa Urbana Dos, featuring Mexican fusion, is planning to open in January at 4024 N. Milwaukee Ave. inside the former home of the Taurus restaurant, and Eggsperience is planning to open in early spring at 4925 W. Irving Park Road inside the former Bell Television shop.

Currently, brothers Moe and Billy Taleb operate Mesa Urbana, 3566 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, and their upcoming Chicago location will feature a similar menu, including rock shrimp risotto, carne asada and salmon al carbon. It also offers a variety of tacos, salads, fresh guacamole and a full bar.

Moe Taleb said that he looked at several Chicago communities but has decided on Six Corners because of its easy access from the Kennedy and Edens expressways and its proximity to both Downtown Chicago and the suburbs.

"We are a destination," he said. "I wanted to be near the (North Shore) but still be in Chicago."

Long-term plans call for the opening of a private party room in a neighboring storefront, Taleb said.

Meanwhile, the opening of Eggsperience on Irving Park Road will be its 10th location since being founded in 2004, although the Sakoufakis family recently sold three of the locations.

Peter Sakoufakis said that the 5,000-square-foot Six Corners restaurant will have about 180 seats and an outdoor dining area and that unlike at other locations, the making of small Greek doughnuts called "loukoumades" will greet patrons near the entrance.

The design of the restaurant’s interior, including the color scheme, will differ from the other locations, Sakoufakis said. He added that plans are being made to preserve the building’s cathedral-type ceiling.

The menu will include oat and yogurt, eggs, waffles, pancakes, crepes, hamburgers, sandwiches, soups and salads. It will be open for breakfast and lunch.

Also in the shopping district a construction permit has been issued for a new restaurant inside the former Hats Plus storefront at 4706 W. Irving Park Road.







