Ald. Nugent does not support plan for 7-Eleven, gas station and car wash at Foster and Elston avenues

An aerial rendering of the proposed development at Elston and Foster avenues.

by BRIAN NADIG

Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) has announced that she is not supporting a development proposal to build a 7-Eleven convenience store, a gas station and a car wash at Elston and Foster avenues on the site of an existing car repair shop.

A portion of the project would be built on a grassy lot located behind the repair shop. The developer would be acquiring the lot from Trinity Lutheran Church, 5106 N. LaCrosse Ave.

The site would feature a 3,500-square foot 7-eleven store, a 990-square foot car wash, 27 regular parking spaces and one handicapped-accessible spot, 12 gas pumps and a trash enclosure.

Plans also call for the 24-hour convenience store to sell craft coffees, fresh fruit and sandwiches, but no alcohol. The city does not allow liquor sales at stores that are part of gas stations. The project would require the Zoning Board of Appeals to issue a special use for the station.









“After speaking with and collecting feedback from the community, I will not be supporting this project,” Nugent said in a Jan. 10 statement. The Forest Glen Community Club recently conducted an online survey on the proposal.

Some residents have expressed concern about the convenience store being open 24 hours a day and have questioned the need for a gas station there, noting that there are several gas stations within a couple blocks of the site.