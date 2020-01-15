Man killed by vehicle on Devon by Caldwell Woods

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

A man was fatally injured after he was struck by a vehicle at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the 6100 block of West Devon Avenue, marking the third time in almost 4 years that a pedestrian had been killed by a car on that road near the woods, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was walking east in the roadway on Devon when a 2005 silver Toyota Camry driving west struck him, according to police. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. There are no sidewalks on either side of that stretch of Devon which runs by the Caldwell Woods forest preserve.

The 36-year-old female driver, who stayed on the scene, was cited for failure to produce a driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and not exercising due care for a pedestrian in the roadway, according to police.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the identity of the man pending notification of the next of kin.

In 2017, a man was fatally injured after he was struck by a vehicle at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, in the 6200 block of West Devon Avenue, according to police.

The man was hit by a 2016 Toyota RAV4 as he was crossing Devon and was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene and he was later not cited, police said.









The deceased man in that incident was identified by the medical examiner as Joseph Giljum, age 36, of the 3300 block of North Seminary Avenue.

In 2016, a vehicle fatally struck a Norwood Park woman while she was jogging in the 6300 block of West Devon Avenue at about 7:05 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, according police.

The 56-year-old woman was struck by a Honda driven by a 39-year-old woman as she was jogging east in the westbound lanes of traffic, according to police. The vehicle struck the jogger after the car in front of it swerved to avoid her, police said.

The woman, who was identified by the medical examiner as Cynthia Tatman, age 56, of the 5800 block of North Navarre Avenue, was pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital, according to police.