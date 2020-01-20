Sauganash Dunkin’ Donuts receives OK

by BRIAN NADIG

The city Zoning Board of Appeals at its Dec. 20 meeting approved a proposal to build a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant with a drive-through as part of a nearly 3-year-old plan calling for a 1.3-acre commercial center at 4058-4102 W. Peterson Ave. in Sauganash.

While the site’s B1-1 zoning allows for a variety of retail uses, the board issued a special use for the one-lane drive-through facility.

The site’s owner, Rule Transfer IL, received a special use for the planned doughnut shop in April of 2017, but the special use has expired due to delays in the development’s construction, according to a spokesman for Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th).

In the fall of 2018 it was announced that a Jersey Mike’s Subs also was planned for the site, but it is not known if the sandwich chain is still in the works for the development, the spokesman said.

The site, which was once home to a gas station and a veterinary clinic, is located next to the planned Weber Spur bike trail. Project officials have said that they would like to have a connection from the trail to the center. Construction of the trail in Chicago has been delayed for several years.







