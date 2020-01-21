Hitch School teacher receives $10k award for school supplies

by KATHRYN MERCK

Hitch School social science teacher Raymond Kinzie was presented with a $10,000 award from Staples for school supplies at a surprise assembly Friday, Jan. 10.

Kinzie has been named a winner of the Staples "Thank a Teacher" campaign that encourages people across the country to show appreciation for teachers who have affected their lives. Kinzie is one of ten winners in the country who was selected from nearly 4,000 entries.

The school at 5625 N. McVicker Ave. received art supplies, desk chairs, printer paper, staplers, ink and other school supplies purchased with some of the prize money.

"We put a board up in every Staples store asking customers to write a short note about a teacher that had made a difference in the classroom," Staples chief marketing officer Marshall Warkentin said.

Kinzie has worked at Hitch for nearly 25 years and was nominated by his student and current eighth grader Nathan Schnur. Schnur’s mother saw a Staples’ advertisement on social media, and Schnur said the teacher immediately came to his mind.

"I’m so happy my submission was chosen because I think Mr. Kinzie deserves the recognition," Schnur said. "His hands-on teaching and attitude makes his class so enjoyable."

When Hitch principal A.J. Stitch was notified about the award he decided to plan a surprise assembly for the faculty and students to see what the school had purchased with the money.

Stitch pretended to call Kinzie down into his office where a teacher led him into an auditorium filled with cheering students, teachers and representatives from Staples.

When asked if he was surprised by the assembly Kinzie said, "Social scientists have very strong intuition."

Kinzie said that he is very grateful for the award and thanks his co-workers, his students and his wife for all of their support over his 25 years of teaching at the school.







