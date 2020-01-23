Burglars targeting local doughnut shops

by BRIAN NADIG

Burglars and thieves have been targeting area Dunkin’ Donuts in recent weeks, including an incident in when entry was gained through a pickup window.

The Area North Bureau of Detectives has issued a community alert on a pattern of break-ins in which burglars between Jan. 11 and 15 reportedly forced open a rear door of Dunkin’ restaurants at 6200 W. Belmont Ave., 7156 N. Harlem Ave. and 4313 W. Irving Park Road, stealing safes and cash from registers.

Meanwhile, at about 3 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, entry to a Dunkin’ at 4245 N. Milwaukee Ave. was gained by using a chisel to force open the window on a drive-through facility, police said. A surveillance video shows a man crawling through the window.

A safe was relocated to a rear door and placed in a white van, which two men entered and fled, police said. The men were described as wearing hooded sweatshirts, blue or dark-colored jeans, and black gym shoes.

In addition, at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, an individual walked into a Dunkin’ at 4867 N. Milwaukee and stole cash from behind the counter while a worker was in in the rear of the shop, police said.







