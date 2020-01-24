Local Crime from 16th District 1-22-20

A MAN REPORTED that he was carjacked at about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the 4200 block of North Long Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 24-year-old man reported that he stopped at a stop sign as two men were crossing the street and they made gang gestures and yelled at him, according to police. The man reported when he rolled his window down and told the men to move the two men pulled him from his vehicle, got in and fled southbound on Long before turning east on West Irving Park Road, police said.

The men were described as white/Hispanic, age 25 to 30, 5-8 to 5-10, and between 170 and 200 pounds. One man was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, brown bulky jacket and black hat. The other man was described as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

AN EMPLOYEE of the Chase Bank, 5606 W. Montrose Ave., reported that a man attempted to rob the bank at about 3:50 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

An employee reported that a man approached the teller window with a note that demanded $700 and when the employee refused to hand over the money the man fled through the north exit, according to police.

The man was described as white, age 23 to 38, 6-0 to 6-3 and 200 and 220 pounds, with a goatee and wearing a light brown jacket with a fur-trimmed hood.

A MAN WAS arrested on assault charges following a road rage incident at about 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in the 4200 block of North Melvina Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A 30-year-old woman reported that she was arguing with a man in a road rage incident when the man allegedly reached for his waist and said, "Don’t make me take this off my waist," according to police. The woman reported that she thought that the man had a weapon and yelled to a nearby crossing guard to call police and officers ran a license plate, found the man’s vehicle parked outside of his home and he was arrested after he was identified, police said. No weapon was found, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police as Kyle Scott, 38 years of age, of the 4300 block of North Austin Avenue.



AN EMPLOYEE of the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant, 7156 N. Harlem Ave., reported that the business was burglarized between 9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, and 4 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that when he returned to the business he discovered that the rear door had been forced open and that $250 cash from the registers and a safe containing $6,000 in cash were missing, according to police.

A MAN REPORTED his home in the 5300 block of North Natchez Avenue was burglarized between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that when he returned home he discovered that the rear door had been forced open and that various pieces of jewelry were missing, according to police.

A MAN REPORTED that his home in the 5300 block of West School Street was burglarized between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that when he returned home he discovered that his front door had been forced open and that a bicycle valued at $3,800 was missing, according to police.

A MAN REPORTED that his apartment in the 5100 block of West Sunnyside Avenue was burglarized between Tuesday, Jan. 14, and 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that when he returned to his apartment he discovered that two television sets valued at $1,200 were missing, according to police.

A WOMAN reported that her home in the 4800 block of North Marmora Avenue was burglarized at about 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of an alarm and discovered that the front and rear doors had been forced open and a woman reported that $2,600 in electronics and $200 in cash were missing, according to police.

SEVERAL thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles were reported between Jan. 10 and 19, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 5400 and 6600 blocks of West Addison Street, the 4400 block of North LaCrosse Avenue, the 5200 and 5500 blocks of West Pensacola Avenue, the 3200 block of North Oconto Avenue, the 3400 block of North Pioneer Avenue, the 4900 block of West Byron Street, the 4400 block of North Mulligan Avenue, the 5200 block of West Grace Street, the 4800 and 5000 blocks of West Cullom Avenue, the 5400 block of North Meade Avenue, the 6100 block of West Roscoe Street and in the 5500 block of North Mobile Avenue, according to police.



SEVERAL motor vehicle thefts were reported between Jan. 12 and 17, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 4700 block of North Lavergne Avenue, the 5400 block of West Waveland Avenue, the 6400 block of North New England Avenue, the 5500 block of North Central Avenue, the 4500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, the 5400 block of West Balmoral Avenue, the 3400 block of North Narragansett Avenue and in the 8500 block of West Rascher Avenue, according to police.







