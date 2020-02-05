Car wash planned for former Bakers Square

by BRIAN NADIG

The construction of a stand-alone automated car wash is being proposed for the former site of the Bakers Square Restaurant and Bakery at the southeast corner of Harlem and Waveland avenues.

Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) will hold a community meeting on the zoning proposal at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Shabbona Park fieldhouse, 6935 W. Addison St. Plans call for the parcel to be rezoned from B3-1, which is intended primarily for general retail and restaurant uses, to C1-1 to accommodate a car wash on the approximately 29,000-square-foot parcel at 3649 N. Harlem Ave.

"It’s by no means a done deal as far as I’m concerned, as I have concerns," Sposato said.

The project would have to include a proper fence separating the car wash from the homes located immediately to the east, and residents may have traffic-related concerns, including whether there would be sufficient space for waiting cars, Sposato said.

The restaurant closed about a year ago. The parent company of the national chain, which is best known for its pies, recently filed for bankruptcy and has announced more closings, but the Bakers Square at 5220 N. Harlem Ave. reportedly is staying open.







