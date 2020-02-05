Ross, dd’s discount stores planned for 6 Corners Plaza

by BRIAN NADIG

Ross Dress For Less and its sister store, dd’s Discounts, are moving into the Six Corners Plaza at the southeast corner of Cicero and Milwaukee avenues, according to Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th).

Ross will occupy the building’s first-floor retail space, while dd’s will operate in the basement, according to the Six Corners Association.

On Jan. 6 the city Department of Buildings issued a construction permit for the project, calling for the build out of 37,643 square feet of retail space in the one-story building at 3927 N. Cicero Ave. The building, whose former tenants included L.A. Fitness and Game Stop, has a rooftop parking deck.

Founded in 1982, the California-based Ross calls itself "the nation’s largest off-price retail chain." Its first dd’s opened in 2004, offering discounted clothing, shoes, home goods and toys.

In 2016 a Ross store had been planned for the former Bank of America site at 3911 N. Milwaukee Ave., across for the Six Corners Plaza. However, by early 2017 the developer of the "Point" project dropped plans for a one-story retail center on the former bank site and proposed a 10-story senior housing development, which has stalled following Gardiner’s opposition to the plan.

Meanwhile, Ross also has been announced as one of the planned tenants for the Edens Collection shopping center that is under construction at 4635 W. Foster Ave.







