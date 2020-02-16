Damage to Edgebrook businesses reported

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI and JASON MEREL

Detectives are investigating a recent break-in and damage to a business both in Downtown Edgebrook, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

In one incident, the Essence Med Spa and Wellness Center, 6413 N. Kinzua Ave., was burglarized Tuesday, Jan. 28, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of an open door at about 10 p.m. and discovered that the front door glass had been shattered and that the door had been opened, according to police. Officers saw that the cash register was overturned on the floor and several offices and rooms appeared to have been ransacked, police said. Officers reported that employees were not present to determine if anything was missing, according to police.

In a second incident, the owner of My Sister’s Closet, 5413 W. Devon Ave., reported that a man shattered the front glass door and attempted to get in the business at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, according to police.

The owner reported that she closed the business on Jan. 28 and when she returned in the morning the following day she discovered that the front glass door was broken and a security video showed a man knee the front door, breaking it and fleeing west on Devon, police said.

The man was described as white, age 20 to 35, 5-6 to 5-10, 150 to 170 pounds, and wearing a dark colored jacket with a light color strip from shoulder to shoulder and jeans, according to police.

The owner also reported that the front door was slightly damaged and appeared tampered with between Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, according to police.







