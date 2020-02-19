Ald. Gardiner to hold Feb. 24 meeting on Milwaukee-Cullom proposal

by BRIAN NADIG

Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th) will hold a community meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, on a zoning proposal to construct a four-story building with nine residential units at the northeast corner of Milwaukee and Cullom avenues in Portage Park.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Room at Saint John’s Lutheran Church, 4939 W. Montrose Ave. (enter Door 1). The ground floor would include commercial space and 14 enclosed parking spaces.

The site, whose address is 4301 N. Milwaukee Ave., was once home to the Finney Company, a promotional products company which has relocated to Park Ridge.

About 2 years ago the Mega Group, the project’s developer, demolished the former two-story building on the parcel. Mega has built several buildings in the area, including a nearby four-story structure at the northeast corner of Milwaukee and Pensacola avenues.







