Northwestern health facility planned for former Sabatino’s restaurant block

by BRIAN NADIG

Northwestern Medical Group is planning to build a health care facility along the south side of Irving Park Road between Kenneth Avenue and Kilbourn Avenue, including the site of the former Sabatino’s Restaurant, according to Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th).

A few months ago a developer had expressed interest in building apartments on portions of the 4400 block of Irving Park, as he was unable to acquire all of the properties due to the high asking price for one parcel, Gardiner said. The health care plan creates a more unified, “aesthetically pleasing” development for the entire block, as Northwestern appears to ready to purchase all of the parcels, he said.

“I’m very excited for the future of Six Corners as well as Jefferson Park … Gladstone Park. Every (community) in the ward is going to feel the effects of” the redevelopment of the former Sears and Bank of America sites at Six Corners and the Sabatino’s block, Gardiner said. About 700 housing units are planned for the Irving Park-Kilpatrick intersection in the Six Corners district.

“I think the 45th ward is the hottest ward in the city. I said that we’d be getting half billion dollars worth of development … now I’m thinking more than that.”

Gardiner said that Old Irving Park residents were “very excited” when he knocked on doors Thursday night telling them about Northwestern’s plan to purchase the block.

The block includes two two-story apartment buildings, a funeral home and a car lot. The parcels total about 65,000 square feet.

The complex would include immediate care services and primary care offices, Gardiner said. A rendering for the project and details on the size and height of the planned building were not yet available, he said.

About two years ago GW Properties acquired the Sabatino’s site as part of an effort to redevelop the entire block. GW is expected to soon close on a deal with Northwestern, Gardiner said.

GW also is looking to redevelop the Peoples Gas site, 3955 N. Kilpatrick Ave., as the utility company is relocating to a recently built facility near Peterson Avenue and Pulaski Road in Sauganash.

Gardiner said that there is no “concrete” plan yet for the Peoples Gas site but that any proposal would be “conducive to what’s best for the community.”







