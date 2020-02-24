Wingstop opening Feb. 27 in Jefferson Park

The new Wingstop restaurant in Jefferson Park will be opening at 11 am Thursday, Feb. 27, at 4831 N. Milwaukee Ave., at Higgins Avenue in Veterans Square.

The national chain features classic and boneless wings, chicken tenders and a variety of sides, including fries, loaded fries and fried corn. Eleven freshly made sauces, including mango habanero and garlic parmesan, are available for the wings and tenders.

It will be open 11 a.m. to midnight seven days a week and is located next to the Jefferson Park CTA Terminal.

“Fans of Wingstop are very supportive and recognize the nationwide brand as having some of the best chicken wings around. It’s great to be able to serve Jefferson Park high-quality food and be a part of the Wingstop family,” said Rajiv Lala of the Chicagoland Wing Kings, which operates more the two dozen Wingstops.

For more information and to place a call-ahead order, call 312-319-8960 or visit www.wingstop.com.

(The Feb. 26 Northwest Side Press will have coupons for Jefferson Park Wingstop. Copies of the newspaper are available for 50 cents at several CVS Pharmacies, 7-Elevens and other stores in the area and at the newspaper office at 4937 N. Milwaukee Ave.)