Police called to reported altercation outside new Portage Park restaurant

Security personnel for the newly opened El Viejon Bar and Grill, 5700 W. Irving Park Road, reportedly used pepper spray to break up a fight between two groups of men and women outside the restaurant at about 12:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Punches were thrown, but there were only minor injuries, and no one wanted to sign criminal complaints, according to police. The groups reportedly were involved in a verbal altercation earlier at the party and were escorted out, police said.

An advertisement for the party states that the event was for men age 21 and older and women 18 and older and that bottle service specials were available. A similar event was scheduled for the following day, but it was postponed, according to El Viejon’s Facebook page.

The city Department of Business Affairs and Consumer protection issued a cease and desist order for “unlicensed public place of amusement activity,” a department spokesman said on Tuesday.

Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) said that incidental liquor and food licenses for the site are listed under Veranda Inc., a previous occupant of the building, and that the restaurant owner told him on Tuesday he plans to straighten out any licensing issues and the business will be operated as a restaurant.

Sposato said that he asked the owner to remove the “live music” sign in front on the building, which includes a rooftop patio.







