Two teens charged in Sauganash carjacking

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

Two teenagers were charged in connection with a reported carjacking at about 6:55 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in the 5900 block of North Sauganash Lane, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A 71-year-old man reported that he parked his 2010 Toyota sedan and exited the car and that two people got out of a parked red 4-door vehicle and one of them punched him and the other knocked him to the ground, searched his pockets and took his car keys and they both fled in his car, according to police.

Following an investigation, the teenagers were arrested the next day based on a description in the 7th (Englewood) Police District and charged with crimes, police said.

The suspects were identified by police only as a 14-year-old male and as a 16-year-old male. The 14-year-old was charged with felony possession of a motor vehicle and the 16-year-old was charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing to a vehicle, police said.







