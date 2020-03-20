New Web site to help with legal pot concerns

The Illinois Department of Human Services has launched a new statewide public awareness campaign and a Web site to provide resources for health and safety information on legal cannabis use. The Web site at www. lets talkcannabisil.com includes information about legal cannabis use, along with resources regarding use and provides health information for pregnant and breastfeeding women, adults, parents and teenagers. A statewide social, digital and radio advertisement campaign will accompany the site. Downloadable fact sheets can be found on the site and can be shared by community partners or anyone interested in learning about safe and legal use. “Bringing regulation and safety to a previously unsafe and illegal market was one of the most important things we wanted to accomplish when legalizing adult-use cannabis,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “Our focus of the “Let’s Talk Cannabis Illinois” campaign and Web site is to provide a trusted source for safety and health information where all residents can go to get their questions answered on safer cannabis use.” The news of the Web site launch comes in conjunction with the recent legalization of adult use cannabis for residents of Illinois who are age 21 and older. The new law outlines specific guidelines regarding the possession and consumption of non-medical cannabis use. “It is extremely important that everyone knows the health implications of using cannabis,” department secretary Grace Hou said. “Our goal with the campaign is to provide clear and objective information to as many Illinois residents as we can. Because the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act built in funding for prevention and recovery services, IDHS will be able to expand awareness about safer use of cannabis and expand services for those with substance use disorders.” For more information, visit www.idhs. com







