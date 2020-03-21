Ald. Gardiner, volunteers deliver donated food from Murray Bros. Caddyshack to food bank

by BRIAN NADIG

On Saturday, Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th) and volunteers delivered $7,000 worth of donated food from Murray Bros. Caddyshack in Rosemont to a local food bank.

The Saint John Lutheran-Our Lady of Victory food pantry will be distributing food at 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, from the parking lot at Saint John Lutheran Church, 4939 W. Montrose Ave



“(Last week) was the first time we were not open in the 12 years I’ve been here. … (as) the building was closed, so we will be using the parking lot (on Wednesday),” said pantry volunteer director Rick Paulsen.

Paulsen said that being closed on March 18 was a burden on the 135 to 150 needy families which typically visit the pantry each week. He said that in many instances these families live in a basement apartment and lack sufficient spending money after paying their monthly rent.

Paulsen said that that other restaurants have expressed interest in donating to the pantry and that he has placed an order for 7,200 pounds of food and supplies with the Greater Chicago Food Depository to help cover the expected demand on March 25.

Caddyshack operator Mike Avella said that he recently contacted Gardiner and asked for assistance in finding a charitable organization to donate the unused food from the restaurant, 9546 Balmoral Ave., which is temporarily closed due to the pandemic crisis.

“I not only live in Jefferson Park, so do a number of my staff, … and we are a member of the Jefferson Park Chamber, (and) along with the Murray brothers we thought it was the right thing thing to do (and) to show support for the residents,” Avella said. “I contacted Alderman Gardiner, and he took it from there.”

