Local Crime from 17th District 3-14-20

A MAN REPORTED that he was robbed at about 6:20 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the 4700 block of North Central Park Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 28-year-old man reported that as he was about to return home he was hit in the back of head with a stick by a man who did not say anything but grabbed his jacket containing cell phone, wallet and keys, according to police. The man reported that the man hit him several more times in the back with the stick before fleeing, police said. The man was transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital, according to police.

The assailant was described as white/Hispanic, 5-6 and 150 pounds.

TWO MEN were arrested on burglary charges at about 2:50 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the 3700 block of West Cornelia Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Detectives conducting a mission saw two men leaving a home with a television and a bag of miscellaneous items and when they stopped to question the men they noticed the rear doorframe of the home they were leaving was damaged and the men were arrested, according to police.

The suspects were identified by police as Darryl Miller, age 40, of the 6200 block of South Eberhart Avenue. Police identified the other man as Don Holmes, age 37, of the 7300 block of South Ashland Avenue.

A MAN REPORTED that his home in the 4200 block of West Devon Avenue was burglarized at about 3:05 p.m. Friday, March 6, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The man reported that when he returned home he discovered that the side door of his home had been forced open and that $10,360 in cash and a cross valued at $60 were missing, according to police.

A WOMAN reported that her apartment in the 4900 block of North Harding Avenue was burglarized between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday, March 1, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The woman reported that when she returned home she discovered that the front door had been unlocked and that $3,000 in jewelry was missing, according to police.

A WOMAN reported that her apartment in the 4500 block of North Kildare Avenue was burglarized between 2:50 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. Monday, March 2, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The woman reported that when she returned home she discovered that the front door had been forced open and that jewelry valued at $1,600, $80 in cash and a purse valued at $150 were missing, according to police.

A WOMAN reported that her apartment in the 5000 block of North Springfield Avenue was burglarized between 5 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The woman reported that when she returned home she discovered that window above the rear door to her apartment had been forced open and jewelry valued at $7,280 and $100 in cash were missing, according to police.

A MAN WAS arrested for unlawful use of a weapon at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, in the 4400 block of North Pulaski Road, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers touring the area following a previously reported incident of shots fired when a man reported that several teenagers were standing in his back yard and he suspected they were hiding out, according to police.

Officers saw the men and they fled toward Pulaski Road by jumping fences and as officers caught up to one of the men he reached toward his waistband, police said. Officers reported that they told the man to stop and get on the ground and found an unloaded handgun in his waistband and the man did not have a valid FOID or concealed carry license, police said.

The suspect was identified by police as Jose Luis Lopez, age 18, of the 4100 block of West Lawrence Avenue.







