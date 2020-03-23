Local Crime from 16th District 3-18-20

A MAN WAS shot during a reported robbery at about 11:20 a.m. Saturday, March 14, in the parking lot of the U.S. Bank, 5850 W. Belmont Ave, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A 61-year-old man reported that he was depositing money for several businesses as a money courier and his partner parked their vehicle when two men pointed guns at them and demanded they hand over the money, according to police. The man reported that his partner refused and one of the men grabbed the bag and a struggle ensued, police said. The man reported that his 48-year-old partner was then shot in both legs and the man fired a shot that missed him before the men fled eastbound on West Belmont Avenue with the bag containing $160,000 cash, according to police.

The injured man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

The men were described only as black.

A MAN REPORTED that he was robbed at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in the 8400 block of West Catherine Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 40-year-old man reported that he was walking on the sidewalk when two men approached him and one of them grabbed his backpack and the other grabbed his arm and told him to give them his wallet and phone, according to police. The man reported that he began to fight with the men and that one of them punched him in the face with brass knuckles, knocking him to the ground, police said. The man reported the men took his cell phone valued at $1,200 and fled, according to police. The man suffered a fractured jaw and abrasions to the left side of his face, police said.

The men were described as white, age 25 to 30, 5-9 and 180 pounds.

AN EMPLOYEE of Fifth Third Bank, 5670 N. Milwaukee Ave., reported that the bank was robbed at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, March 12, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that a man entered the bank and placed a white bag on the counter and demanded money, according to police. The employee reported that she opened the drawer and placed $3,000 cash on the counter, at which point the man fled toward the southeast alley of North Marmora Avenue and then northbound into the alley with the money, according to police.

The man was described as Asian/Pacific Islander, 5-10 to 5-11, and 140 to 160 pounds.

A MAN WAS arrested on gun and drug charges at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the 5200 block of North Nagle Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers saw a vehicle with expired temporary license plates and conducted a traffic stop when the driver and a passenger both exited the vehicle and began walking towards the rear of the vehicle, according to police. Officers ordered them to stop and told them the license plates were expired and when officers looked into the they observed the handle of a gun sticking out from beneath the driver’s seat, police said.

Officers placed the driver in handcuffs and explained to him that they observed a weapon in the vehicle when the man told them the gun was his and he had it for protection, according to police. Officers recovered a handgun from the floorboard beneath the driver’s seat and observed a plastic bag containing several smaller bags filled with a white powder suspected to be cocaine, as well as a plastic bag containing several pills suspected to be ecstasy/MDMA, police said.

The suspect was identified by police as Daniel Quinones, age 29, of the 10000 block of West Lyndale Street, Melrose Park.

AN EMPLOYEE of the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant, 3359 N. Harlem Ave., reported that the store was burglarized at about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that when she returned to work she discovered that the rear door had been opened and a surveillance video captured two men forcing open the door and taking a total of $3,000 cash, according to police.

A MAN REPORTED that his apartment in the 3200 block of North Laramie Avenue was burglarized at about 10:15 p.m. Friday, March 13, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he returned to his home he discovered that the front door had been opened and that five guns valued at $1,530, a $500 wedding ring, tools valued at $1,000 and a Play Station video game console valued at $300 were missing, according to police.

AN EMPLOYEE of the Jebote Smoke Shop, 5679 N. Milwaukee Ave., reported that the store was burglarized at about 3 a.m. Friday, March 13, according to 16t (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that a burglar alarm was set off and when they returned to the store the front door was broken and the automated teller machine, which was out of order and contained no money, was missing, according to police. A surveillance camera captured video of a vehicle that was used minutes later for a similar crime at Sky Liquors, 6347 N. Milwaukee Ave., police said.

AN EMPLOYEE of Sky Liquors, 6347 N. Milwaukee Ave., reported that the store was burglarized at about 3:05 a.m. Friday, March 13, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Surveillance video showed a man throw a rock through the front window and three men enter the store and attempted to remove the automated teller machine, which was bolted to the floor, then took a bottle of vodka valued at $21 before leaving the store with both the vodka and the rock, according to police.

SEVERAL catalytic converter thefts were reported between 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, March 15, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 7600 block of West Peterson Avenue, the 3400 block of North Pioneer Avenue and the 5400 block of West Pensacola Avenue, according to police.

SEVERAL motor vehicle thefts were reported between midnight Wednesday, March 11, and 5:40 p.m. Friday, March 13, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Thefts were reported in the 5500 block of West Newport Avenue, the 5400 block of North Lieb Avenue, the 5200 block of West Belle Plaine Avenue, the 5400 block of North East River Road and the 5600 block of West Addison Street, according to police.







