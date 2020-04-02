Everyday Edgebrook provides list of services area merchants offer during crisis

Everyday Edgebrook has updated its list of what services area businesses are offering during virus outbreak and is asking residents to support small businesses

The following is a list of what services businesses are offering during the pandemic:

Baird & Warner – Edgebrook, 5430 W. Devon Ave., is offering virtual showings, virtual open houses, video tours and closings. The Vanna Group is collecting “Thank You” cards for area first responders, which can be dropped-off in the mail slot at the office. For more information, call 773-775-1855.

The Chicago Cat Clinic, 5301 W. Devon Ave., will be open from 9 a.m. to noon for appointments Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturday. The business will offer curbside service for medicine and food pick-up. For more information, call 773- 631-5300.

City’s Edge, 5310 W. Devon Ave., is offering a limited menu to ensure freshness and quality for curbside pick-up and delivery from noon to 9 p.m. For more information, call 773- 930-4711.

Dakota 94, 5304 W. Devon Ave., is offering curbside pick-up and delivery. Guests may order by visiting Dakota 94.com and use the code “Corona” to get 15 percent off. In addition, Dakota 94 is giving out free lunch boxes including a sandwich, bag of chips, a sweet treat and bottled water to kids in kindergarten through twelfth grades on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the sidewalk. For more information, call 773-867-6494.

Dance and Music Academy, 5349 W. Devon Ave., is offering online classes. For more information, call 773-763-5759.

Edgebrook Chiropractic Health Center, 6139 W. Touhy Ave., is open with limited hours by appointment only. For more information, call 773-631-1110.

The Edgebrook Coffee Shop, 6322 N. Central Ave., will be open for carry-out, curbside pick-up and delivery everyday. For more information, call 773-657-3974.

Edgebrook Cycle, 6432 N. Central Ave., is open for repair drop-off and pick-up. New bike sales are by appointment only, so that the business can limit the number of customers in the store. For more information, call 773-792-1669.

Edgebrook Parlor, 6432 N. Central Ave., is temporarily closed. Residents can still order hair supplies by sending an e-mail to theedgebrookparlor@gmail.com. For more information, call 773-774-6432.

Edward Jones-Financial Advisor Nick Boudreau, 5405 W. Devon Ave., is open for business but the office is closed to the public. For more information, call 773-774-7550.

Glad Cleaners, 6412 N. Central Ave., is offering 20 percent off on laundry by the pound (10 pound minimum) and dry cleaning services for doctors, nurses, EMTs, firefighters, paramedics and police officers through April 30. For more information, call 773-631-1800.

Happy Foods Edgebrook, 6415 N. Central Ave., is operating under shelter-in-place hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The store announced that there are some shortages for paper goods, disinfectants and dry goods but that the supply chain should normalize soon. The store said that meat, deli, produce and bakery goods are “in good shape.” For more information, call 773-774-4466.

The Inspired Boutique, 5308 W. Devon Ave., is closed by the boutique can deliver locally by appointment. For more information, call 773-517-9962.

King Pho, 5414 W. Devon Ave., is offering 20 percent off through April 7. Orders can be placed by visiting www.kingphorestaurant.com or by calling 773-645-1995.

Larimer Law, 6405 N. Kinzua Ave., offers free family law consultations. The firm also can provide divorce law services. For more information, call 773-370-0600.

Local Goods Chicago, 5422 W. Devon Ave., has closed its storefront temporarily until further notice. The online shop is open at localgoodschicago.com and features art local wines. For more information, send an e-mail to laura@localgoodschicago.com.

Media Sound Recording, 6400 N. Leoti Ave., will offer a variety of drum lessons and piano lessons. Online lessons begin April 6. For more information, call 773-405-3190.

My Sister’s Closet, 5413 W. Devon Ave., is temporarily closed. Shoppers may purchase a $50 gift card for $40 or a $100 gift card for $75. To purchase, reach out via Facebook, send an e-mail to sisclst@yahoo.com, or leave a message at 773-774-5050.

Papa Chris’s Place, 6235 W. Touhy Ave., is offering curbside ordering and pick-up, or delivery may be ordered through Grub Hub. For more information, call 773-631-4322.

Pet Wants Chicago North, 5420 W. Devon Ave., is offering free delivery service, as well as pick-up and discounts. For more information, visit www.petwantschicagonorth.com or call 773- 272-2000.

Ruk Sushi & Thai Edgebrook, 5419 W. Devon Ave., continues its delivery service and offers curbside service for carry-out orders. For more information, call 773-594-0989.

Villari’s at Edgebrook, 5351 W. Devon Ave., has closed but offers online training videos. A one-month trial for $49 for virtual karate/self defense training for new students only is also available. For more information, send an e-mail to vmanwchicago@gmail.com or call 773-594-0338.

Wee Pediatric Eyecare, 5355 W. Devon Ave., is open for service and is scheduling patients an hour apart to disinfect between visits. For more information, call 773-930-4035.







