Local Crime from 16th District 4-1-20

A MAN REPORTED that he was carjacked at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the 5000 block of West Henderson Street, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 18-year-old man reported that he parked in the alley while an acquaintance went inside a building to buy cannabis and that the man exited the building with two other men and all three of them pointed guns at him and demanded his vehicle and belongings, according to police.

The man reported that he complied and the men fled in his black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta containing $400 cash, his wallet containing an additional $27 cash and his cell phone valued at $600 were stolen, police said.

One of the men was described as white/Hispanic, age 18, 5-6 and 150 to 160 pounds with black hair. The second man was described as white, age 18 to 20, 5-9 and 150 to 170 pounds with short blond hair. The third man was described as white/Hispanic, age 18 to 20, 5-7 to 5-8 and 160 to 170 pounds with parted black hair.

A MAN WAS arrested on gun, drug and other charges at about 10:55 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, in the 8600 block of West Catherine Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A witness reported the man allegedly struck several vehicles with his truck then ran eastbound from the vehicle on Catherine Avenue before he and another man were able to detain him, according to police.

Officers detained the man for a suspected DUI and leaving the scene of an accident when the man allegedly told police they were not allowed to search his backpack without a warrant, police said. Officers reported that they conducted a custodial search of the backpack on scene and discovered a loaded handgun and later a plastic bag filled with a white powder, which the man allegedly admitted was "Special K," also known as ketamine, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police as Zachary Garrett, age 25, of the 8600 block of West Catherine Avenue.

A MAN REPORTED that shots were fired in a suspected gang-related incident at about 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, in the 5100 block of West Winona Street, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he heard tires screeching, looked out of his window and saw a man exit a gray Mercedes-Benz and fire shots east at a black four-door hatchback parked at the corner of North Leclaire Avenue and West Winona Street, according to police.

A witness reported that a man exited the hatchback and returned fire before getting back in the car and fleeing north on Leclaire, police said. The man reported the gray Mercedes-Benz then fled westbound on West Winona Street, according to police.

A MAN REPORTED that shots were fired at about 1:28 a.m. Friday, March 27, in the 3900 block of North Leclaire Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A man reported that he heard several shots and observed a black truck drive at a high rate of speed from the location of the shots, according to police. A witness reported seeing a black sedan driving at a high rate of speed westbound through the north alley of West Byron Street, police said. Officers reported that they recovered five spent .380 shell casings and 11 spent 9mm shell casings from the scene, according to police.

A MAN WAS arrested on battery and retail theft charges at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday March 24, at the Jewel grocery store, 4734 N. Cumberland Ave., according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

An employee reported that the man was observed stealing items from the store and when he passed the last point of purchase and attempted to leave the store, three employees confronted the man and told him to return the items, according to police. The employee reported that the man threw the items to the floor and pushed a cardboard display over and when one of the employees attempted to stop him, the man allegedly punched him, police said. The employee reported that the other two employees stepped in to assist and the man also punched them in the body before officers arrived and placed the man in custody, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police as Kareem Parnell, age 21, of the 10600 block of South Perry Avenue.

AN EMPLOYEE of Pub OK, 5659 W. Irving Park Road, reported that the business was burglarized between 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and 6 p.m. Saturday, March 28, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that when he returned to the business he discovered that the rear door and safe had been forced open and $40,000 worth of sound and music equipment, $6,000 worth of alcohol, an 80-inch television set and an unknown amount of cash was missing, according to police.

A MAN REPORTED that the garage of his home in the 5500 block of West School Street was burglarized between midnight and 6 a.m. Monday, March 23, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that a neighbor alerted him that his overhead garage door was partially open and when he returned to the garage he discovered that the side entry door was forced open and a snow blower valued at $500 and a lawn mower valued at $300 were missing, according to police.

AN EMPLOYEE of Dirksen School, 8601 W. Foster Ave., reported that 70 bottles of hand sanitizer valued at $600 were stolen from several classrooms and storage areas of the school between 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, and 8 a.m. Monday, March 16, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.







