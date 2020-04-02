Local Crime from 17th District 3-28-20

A MAN REPORTED that he was attacked in an apparent gang-related incident at about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the 4400 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 24-year-old man reported that he was getting into his vehicle with a friend when a man exited a vehicle, pointed a gun at him and asked his gang affiliation, according to police. The man reported that when he told the man that he does not the man struck him in the front of his head with the handle of the gun and a fight ensued, police said. The man reported that a both of them fell to the ground attempting to gain control of the gun when a second man exited a vehicle and hit him in the head with a second gun, according to police.

The man’s 19-year-old friend reported that he exited the vehicle when one of the men pointed a gun at him and when he told the men they weren’t in a gang, both men fled to a silver Mercedes Benz and yelled gang slogans before fleeing, police said. The 24-year-old man reported that he drove himself to Swedish Covenant Hospital where he received staples for a laceration to his head, according to police.

The first man was described as white/Hispanic, age 20 to 25, 5-6 to 5-8 and 130 to 150 pounds. The second man was described as age 20 to 25.

A MAN WAS SHOT at about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the alley in the 4700 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 21-year-old man reported that he was walking on the sidewalk when he heard a loud noise and felt pain in his right shoulder and discovered that he was shot, according to police. The man reported that he went to Swedish Covenant for treatment, police said.

Officers said that resident provided surveillance footage of two men, one of which was wearing black joggers and gray Nike sneakers, running northbound down the alley of North Monticello Avenue with handguns in their hands, police said. Officers reported finding 3 spent shell casings on scene, according to police.

A MAN WAS SHOT in an apparent gang-related incident at about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, in the 5300 block of North Kedzie Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

A witness reported that he was talking to his 30-year-old friend near his car when a black Mercedes Benz S550 drove up and the driver asked if his friend was in a gang, according to police. The witness reported that his friend said he was not and the man asked him again if he was in a gang and exited his vehicle, walked up to his friend and hit him in the face with handle of his gun, then shot him in the left shoulder before getting back in his car and fleeing north on Kedzie Avenue, according to police. The man was treated at Swedish Covenant Hospital, police said.

The shooter was described as white/Hispanic, age 25 to 29, 5-9 and 180 pounds, and wearing a black baseball cap.

A MAN REPORTED that he was attacked at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, in his apartment in the 4100 block of West Melrose Street, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The man reported that he was having an argument with a man when the man grabbed a kitchen knife and slashed him in the left side of his torso, causing a minor laceration, according to police. The man refused to sign complaints against the man, police said.









