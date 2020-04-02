Some forest preserves closed due to outbreak

Forest Preserves of Cook County remain open but specific locations have been closed due to COVID-19.

The Forest Preserves announced measures March 29 to limit crowded conditions at open locations, monitor any sites where visitors are not following social distancing guidelines, and add to the list of closures if necessary.



“Each and every visitor to the Forest Preserves has new responsibilities in today’s world to be safe and to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Cook County Forest Preserves president Toni Preckwinkle said. “The Forest Preserves has always offered us access to the natural world close to home and a place to be outside. But if we see places where people are not fully following their responsibility, we can and will close those locations.”



To date, the district has closed its public buildings, all six nature centers, grounds and trails, the Swallow Cliff stairs in the Palos Preserves, nature play areas and all campgrounds. All public restrooms, both public and portable, are closed.



The district has canceled all public events, volunteer activities and p e rmi t t e d e v e n t s through May 11 following CDC recommendations, a press release said.



“We are trying to keep open as many of our trails, lakes, woods and open fields as possible to serve as a respite from everything we all are facing-to provide places to listen to a birdsong, or have a bike ride, or look for wildflowers. To do so, we need your help by following social distancing and other public health guidelines,” general superintendent Arnold Randall said.



Staff and trail watch volunteers have been instructed to report any crowded conditions they see. Preserves leadership is processing information directly from the public and residents are encouraged to call the non-emergency public safety number to provide real-time information at 708-771-1000.



The district has installed signs on the trails and in parking lots that remind people of the importance of social distancing, starting with the top locations where crowding might be an issue.



The Forest Preserve Police Department has been instructed to respond where overcrowding is reported, and officers will disperse crowds where people are congregating or violating the social distancing order. More alternative patrols will be increased on the trails and in the preserves, a release said.



For more information, visit www.fpdcc.com/ coronavirus-diseasecovid- 19-events-locations- precautions/#location







