Some forest preserves closed due to outbreak
Forest Preserves of Cook County remain open but specific locations have been closed due to COVID-19.
The Forest Preserves
announced measures
March 29 to limit crowded
conditions at open
locations, monitor any
sites where visitors are
not following social distancing
guidelines, and
add to the list of closures
if necessary.
“Each and every visitor
to the Forest Preserves
has new responsibilities
in today’s world
to be safe and to stop the
spread of COVID-19,”
Cook County Forest
Preserves president Toni
Preckwinkle said. “The
Forest Preserves has
always offered us access
to the natural world
close to home and a place
to be outside. But if we
see places where people
are not fully following
their responsibility, we
can and will close those
locations.”
To date, the district
has closed its public
buildings, all six nature
centers, grounds and
trails, the Swallow Cliff
stairs in the Palos Preserves,
nature play areas
and all campgrounds.
All public restrooms,
both public and portable,
are closed.
The district has canceled
all public events,
volunteer activities and
p e rmi t t e d e v e n t s
through May 11 following
CDC recommendations,
a press release
said.
“We are trying to keep
open as many of our
trails, lakes, woods and
open fields as possible to
serve as a respite from
everything we all are
facing-to provide places
to listen to a birdsong, or
have a bike ride, or look
for wildflowers. To do so,
we need your help by following
social distancing
and other public health
guidelines,” general superintendent
Arnold
Randall said.
Staff and trail watch
volunteers have been
instructed to report any
crowded conditions they
see. Preserves leadership
is processing information
directly from the
public and residents are
encouraged to call the
non-emergency public
safety number to provide
real-time information at
708-771-1000.
The district has installed
signs on the
trails and in parking lots
that remind people of the
importance of social distancing,
starting with
the top locations where
crowding might be an
issue.
The Forest Preserve
Police Department has
been instructed to respond
where overcrowding
is reported, and officers
will disperse
crowds where people
are congregating or violating
the social distancing
order. More
alternative patrols will
be increased on the
trails and in the preserves,
a release said.
For more information, visit www.fpdcc.com/ coronavirus-diseasecovid- 19-events-locations- precautions/#location