Officials ask people to donate blood
State Senator Robert
Martwick (D-10) and
state Representative Lindsey
LaPointe (D-19) are
asking residents to donate
blood.
Blood banks are losing
supplies from decreasing
donations due to the
COVID-19 outbreak.
Many blood centers
have been canceling blood
drives under these circumstances
and these
cancellations have affected
the supply, a press
release said.
The American Red
Cross is reporting more
than 7,000 canceled blood
drives across the country,
resulting in more than
200,000 fewer blood donations.
Healthy individuals
are encouraged to schedule
an appointment at
redcrossblood.org.
There is no known risk
to the safety of the nation’s
blood supply, only the
sufficiency of the supply
at this time.
“Hospitals are already
strained treating COVID-
19 patients. They don’t
need a blood shortage,
too,” Martwick said. “If
you are not at risk and
can make it out, please
consider donating to your
local blood bank facilities
during this time of need.”
“Last week, I donated
blood and found it to be a
safe and simple way to
give back during this difficult
time,” LaPointe said.
“Blood donation centers
are held in controlled
environments with training
staff and appropriate
safety measures in place
to protect individuals who
show up to donate. I
strongly encourage anyone
who is healthy and
able, to make an appointment
to donate blood in
the days ahead.”
Residents on the Northwest Side of Chicago can also schedule an appointment at Vitalant in Jefferson Park by calling 877-258- 4825.