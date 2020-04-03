Officials ask people to donate blood

State Senator Robert Martwick (D-10) and state Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19) are asking residents to donate blood.



Blood banks are losing supplies from decreasing donations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Many blood centers have been canceling blood drives under these circumstances and these cancellations have affected the supply, a press release said.



The American Red Cross is reporting more than 7,000 canceled blood drives across the country, resulting in more than 200,000 fewer blood donations. Healthy individuals are encouraged to schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org.



There is no known risk to the safety of the nation’s blood supply, only the sufficiency of the supply at this time.



“Hospitals are already strained treating COVID- 19 patients. They don’t need a blood shortage, too,” Martwick said. “If you are not at risk and can make it out, please consider donating to your local blood bank facilities during this time of need.”



“Last week, I donated blood and found it to be a safe and simple way to give back during this difficult time,” LaPointe said. “Blood donation centers are held in controlled environments with training staff and appropriate safety measures in place to protect individuals who show up to donate. I strongly encourage anyone who is healthy and able, to make an appointment to donate blood in the days ahead.”



Residents on the Northwest Side of Chicago can also schedule an appointment at Vitalant in Jefferson Park by calling 877-258- 4825.







