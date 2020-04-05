Cardinal Cupich issues decree dispensing Catholics from Easter obligations this year due to pandemic

Cardinal Blase Cupich issued a decree dispensing Catholics from Easter obligations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Catholics are obligated to receive Holy Eucharist and the Sacrament of Confession during the Easter season which runs from Easter Sunday, April 12, to the feast of the Ascension of the Lord on May 21, but not this year because of the virus outbreak, an announcement from the Archdiocese of Chicago said.

Read the decree below.







