Firefighters prepare for fallen firefighter funeral procession

Firefighters and police officers prepare Monday, April 13, at the intersection of Foster Avenue and Pulaski Road, for a funeral procession to pass for firefighter and emergency medical technician Mario Araujo, age 49, who died from complications from COVID-19, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs. Araujo served for most of his career with Truck 25, which operates out of Engine 102 in Rogers Park, the department said. Araujo was the first person in the fire department who died from the virus. The procession drove to Montrose Cemetery, 5400 N. Pulaski Road.

(Photo by Cyryl Jakubowski)







