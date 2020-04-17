Local Crime from 17th District 4-11-20

A MAN WAS shot at about 8:40 p.m. Friday, April 3, in the 4800 block of North Drake Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 19-year-old man reported that he had parked his vehicle and was about to exit the driver’s side when a black sport utility vehicle drove next to him and a man fired several shots at him, striking him in the left hand, according to police. The man reported that the SUV fled in an unknown direction and he ran to a nearby friend’s house to get help, police said. The man was treated in good condition at Swedish Covenant Hospital and several spent .45 caliber shell casings were discovered on scene, along with damage to the driver’s side of the man’s vehicle, according to police.

The shooter was described as black and wearing a black mask and a hooded sweatshirt.

A WOMAN reported that she was attacked at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, in the 4000 block of West Foster Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 59-year-old woman reported that she was approached by an acquaintance outside of the Jewel store, 4042 W. Foster Ave., and that the man threatened to hurt her if she did not steal alcohol from the store, according to police. The woman reported that when she refused the man struck her in the head with a can of beans and punched her before fleeing in an unknown direction, according to police. The woman was transported to Swedish Covenant hospital in good condition, police said.

The man was described as white Hispanic, age 49, 5-11 and 120 pounds.

AN EMPLOYEE of the Shell gas station, 4401 N. Cicero Ave., reported that the business was robbed at about 6:07 p.m. Thursday, April 2, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The employee reported that a man entered the store, pulled out a knife, demanded money and jumped on to the counter while making a stabbing motion, threatening the employee, according to police. The employee reported that he opened the register and the man came around the counter and started banging his fist on the second register, at which point the employee told the man the register is broken and never used, police said. The employee reported that the man took $277 in cash from the register and as he walked away the employee grabbed a baseball bat, causing the man to flee the store, according to police.

The man was described as white Hispanic, age 18 to 25, 5-9 to 5-11, 140 to 160 pounds and wearing a black winter hat, green and red face mask, gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

A MAN WAS arrested following a drug deal gone bad at about 5:40 p.m. Monday, April 6, in the 3300 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot and when they arrived they discovered two men wrestling on the ground next to a vehicle and a gun on the ground, according to police. Officers detained the men, recovered the weapon and discovered a loaded magazine for the firearm and 76 grams of cannabis in plain view in the vehicle, police said. One of the men reported that the cannabis and gun were his and he was arrested, according to police. The man reported that he brought a gun to a drug deal with a man who apparently is known to steal people’s cars and following an argument a struggle ensued and the gun was discharged and the two began fighting outside of the car, police said.

The suspect was identified by police as Kilo Melvin Jackson, age 21, of the 3500 block of North Keating Avenue. He was arrested on armed violence and drug charges, according to police.











