Man killed in reported drug deal gone bad near Laramie and Newport avenues

A MAN WAS fatally wounded during a reported drug deal gone bad at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday, April 16, in the 5200 block of West Newport Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The man was reportedly inside of his vehicle when a man fired a gun at him and he suffered gunshot wounds to his head, arm and leg, and was pronounced dead later that night at Illinois Masonic Hospital, according to police. It does not appear that the incident was gang-related, police said. A witness drove the man to the hospital, according to police.

The deceased man was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Nayya Malik Z. Thames-El, age 22, of the 300 block of East 46th Street. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the shooting was ruled a homicide, the examiner said.









The shooter was described as a black/Hispanic male, heavyset and wearing a Cubs jersey, police said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting, police said.