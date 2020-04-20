Homicides on Gunnison, Newport reported in 16th District

Two homicides in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District have been reported since Thursday.

A 39-year-old man was fatally wounded from multiple gunshot wounds during an incident at an apartment in the 6000 block of West Gunnison Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers were called to the building at about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, April 19, and found the man’s body, police said.

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old man was fatally wounded during a reported drug deal gone bad at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday, April 16, in the 5200 block of West Newport Avenue, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to his head, arm and leg, police said.

Both incidents remain under investigation.







