Six Corners accident results in no serious injuries

by BRIAN NADIG

An accident at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25, in the 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue resulted in no serious injuries but left one vehicle in shambles and the others severely damaged, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The driver of a sport utility vehicle was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed southeast on Milwaukee when the driver lost control of his vehicle, striking two parked cars, according to police.

The impact sent one of the vehicles diagonally across the street and into a vacant storefront, police said. The other vehicles ended up in front of the Community Tavern, 4038 N. Milwaukee Ave.

A light pole was knocked down and a parking meter box damaged, police said.

The driver and the passenger from the SUV were walking and talking to officers shortly after the accident, and they were taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.

