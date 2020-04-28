Alderman Gardiner to distribute 20,000 face masks on May 2

by BRIAN NADIG

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) plans to distribute up to 20,000 face masks from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at the Hoyne Savings Bank’s drive-through facility, 4729 N. Milwaukee Ave.

“I’ve been exhausting every source possible to ensure our residents have the necessary equipment to stay safe and healthy,” Gardiner said. The masks are intended for ward residents and will be offered at no charge, he said.

“I’m asking that the first hour, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., be reserved for those age 65 and over and those with underlying conditions,” Gardiner said.

Motorists are asked to line up their vehicle in the drive-through lanes in the bank parking lot, where volunteers will give two masks per vehicle, Gardiner said. The volunteers are part of the “Gardiner Angels” team which has been delivering food to seniors and frontline crisis workers, he said.

Dr. Willie Wilson, who ran for mayor in 2019 and owns a medical supply business, donated the masks to the ward, Gardiner said. Wilson reportedly plans to donate masks to all 50 wards in the city.

The donated masks are not intended for medical use but will hep residents comply with the state order which takes effect May 1, Gardiner said. The order requires the wearing of face coverings or masks in public indoor places, including stores, and outdoors when six-feet social distancing cannot be maintained, he said.

“I am proud and honored to call Dr. Willie Wilson a friend and ally who has consistently showcased his generosity and compassion for others. While my political adversaries repeatedly attempt to use our relationship as a point of contention, Dr. Wilson and I have used our friendship to build unity where there is often division,” Gardiner posted on Facebook.







