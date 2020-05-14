Local Crime from 16th District 5-13-20

A WOMAN reported that she was robbed at about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, in the 5500 block of West Grace Street, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 37-year-old woman reported that she was sitting in her vehicle listening to music, smoking cigarettes and drinking beer when a man approached her vehicle with what she perceived to be a shotgun, according to police. The woman reported that the man opened the driver’s side door of the vehicle, grabbed her by the sweatshirt, pulled her from the vehicle, told her to run and she fled home, police said. Doorbell surveillance footage from a nearby home showed that after the woman fled, the man rummaged through her vehicle before fleeing eastbound on West Grace Street in a four-door sedan, according to police. The woman reported that when she returned to her vehicle she discovered that her iPhone was missing, police said.

The man was described as black, age 20 to 24, and wearing a blue bandana



A MAN REPORTED that he was threatened with a knife at the Convenient Food and Liquor store, 7319 W. Irving Park Road, at about 6:10 p.m. Thursday, May 7, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 57-year-old man reported that he was waiting to pay for lottery tickets when he got into an argument with a man who pointed a pocketknife at him, according to police. The man reported that the man fled through the rear door of the store when officers arrived, police said.

The man was described as white, 5-8 and 130 pounds with black hair.

AN EMPLOYEE of the Columbia Care Chicago Dispensary, 4758 N. Milwaukee Ave., reported that he was threatened at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that a man was denied service because he did not make an appointment and the man became irate and lunged toward him, according to police. The employee reported that the man said, "I will come back and kill you all," before he fled south on North Milwaukee Avenue in a red Dodge Dart with Wisconsin license plates, police said.

The man was described as white, age 30 to 35, 5-5 and 300 pounds.

SEVERAL shots were fired at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, May 10, in the alley of the 5000 block of West Dakin Street, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Witnesses reported that seven shots were fired from a black vehicle, according to police. About an hour later, a man reported that he found several shell casings in the alley near his home and remembered hearing shots fired earlier, police said. Officers reported that a vehicle parked in the area had a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and when they made contact with the vehicle’s owner, they also discovered bullets had damaged the first and second floor windows of the vehicle owner’s building, police said. Officers reported that they found 11 9mm shell casings and seven spent 40-caliber shell casings, according to police.

A WOMAN reported that she was the victim of a scam at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at her home in the 5400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that she was at home watching television when a man came to her front window, tapped on it to get her attention and when she went to the front door the man asked if she remembered him and that he had done work on her home in the past, according to police. The woman reported that the man was standing with a woman and a young girl and he told her he was in the area doing work and had leftover materials that he did not want to go to waste, police said. The woman reported that the man then pointed out a few things he could fix and when she agreed he asked if he could come in and if she had any pain medication for his back, according to police. The woman reported that she gave the man pain medicine and a drink before he left her home and about an hour later she discovered $6,000 cash was missing, police said.

The man was described as white, 5-9 to 6-0, 170 to 180 pounds, with brown hair and wearing a green shirt with a faded logo and blue jeans.

AN EMPLOYEE of the AT&T store, 4817 W. Irving Park Road, reported that store was burglarized at about 4:30 a.m. Monday, May 4, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that a surveillance company observed a man break the lock on the front door to gain entry, proceed to a shelf and place four speakers valued at $167.99 and two Roku sticks valued at $80 in a bag before fleeing the store, according to police.

The man was described as black, wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.









