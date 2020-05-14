Local Crime from 17th District 5-9-20

AN EMPLOYEE of the 7-Eleven store, 3559 N. Pulaski Road, reported that the store was robbed about 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The employee reported that two men entered the store at and one of them pointed a gun at him while the other man came around the counter to steal lottery tickets, according to police. The employee reported that the man with the gun then jumped across the counter and pointed the gun at him, while the other man took money from the register, and both men fled on foot east on West Addison Street, police said.

The man with the gun was described as black and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves. The other man was described as black and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

A WOMAN reported that she was robbed at about 4:25 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, in the 3800 block of West Irving Park Road, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 32-year-old woman reported that she was walking west on Irving Park when a red Ford Taurus drove next to her and the driver exited the vehicle and punched her in the face, according to police. The woman reported that the man then went through her purse, took $200 cash, then pushed her to the ground and took a pair of black Jordan gym shoes valued at $200 from her feet, police said.

The man was described as white/Hispanic, age 28 to 32, 5-8 to 5-10, 220 to 230 pounds with a beard, wearing a red bandana over his face and a yellow t-shirt.

A WOMAN was arrested after allegedly threatening a man with a butcher knife at about 2:25 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

A 23-year-old man reported that he and the woman got into a verbal altercation near his vehicle when she threatened him with a butcher knife, damaged his vehicle by pulling the wiper blades off and fled the scene, according to police. The woman was arrested after she later returned to the area where officers were conducting an investigation, police said.

The suspect was identified by police as Chanel Weatherspoon, age 24, of the 4400 block of North Kimball Avenue.

A MAN REPORTED that he was robbed at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, April 30, in the 4200 block of North Drake Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 20-year-old man reported that he arranged a meeting with a customer via Snapchat to sell designer T-shirts and when he arrived was approached by three men who struck him with guns several times before they took $8,000 cash, two T-shirts with a combined value of $400 and a Louis Vuitton bag containing various personal items, police said.

