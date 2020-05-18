Local farmers’ markets to offer pickup service on selected Sundays

by BRIAN NADIG

Three local farmers’ markets are joining forces to offer a service in which items from produce and other vendors can be pre-ordered and picked up on selected Sundays.

The Northwest Side Farmers Market Collective is sponsored by the Portage Park Farmers Market, Jefferson Park Sunday Market and Independence Park Farmers Market.

While some suburbs are permitting traditional farmers’ markets to be held as long as social distancing guidelines are followed, it is not clear if the Chicago Park District will be allowing markets in its parks this summer. Markets fall in the category of essential services under the state’s stay-at-home order.

“We’re still working out location details but have decided on a new model that allows us to comply with city and state public health guidelines. You will be able to place and pay for orders of produce, meat, cheese and other goods through the WhatsGood app, and then pick up your orders on Sunday market days. We hope to offer a delivery option as well,” the collective announced on social media.

“It’s more important than ever to support our local farmers and producers. With a strong local food system, we all enjoy fresher foods, keep money circulating in our community, and protect ourselves from large corporate supply chain disruptions.

“Farmers and producers rely on farmers’ markets for their livelihoods, and it is in all of our best interests to support them as much as we can during this difficult time. For these reasons, the managers of three local farmers markets’ are joining forces this summer to provide the entire Northwest Side of Chicago with access to locally grown and made foods.”

The initial markets are planned for June 14 and June 28, “with a limited number of vendors at first,” according to the collective.







