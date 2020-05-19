Heavy rains cause seasonal flooding on Northwest Side by News · May 19, 2020 THE NORTH BRANCH TRAIL in LaBagh Woods near Cicero Avenue is still flooded by the Chicago River as of May 19 after several days of heavy rainfall.The National Weather Service said that more than 8 inches of rain fell from May 14 through May 17 in the Chicago area.(Photo by Jason Merel) Gompers Park, shown on May 18 by Foster Avenue and Kildare Avenue, had a large amount of flood water from the Chicago River. The park almost always floods when heavier rains happen but not to this extent in a while. (Photo by Cyryl Jakubowski) Gompers Park shown on May 18 after heavy rains.(Photo by Cyryl Jakubowski) Share