Senator Martwick to skip legislative session as a precaution due to underlying health concerns

by · May 19, 2020

You may also like...

7 Responses

  1. Senator Martwick to skip legislative session as a precaution due to underlying health concerns – Chicago Connected
    May 20, 2020

    […] post Senator Martwick to skip legislative session as a precaution due to underlying health concerns appeared first on Nadig Newspapers – Northwest Side Local […]

  2. BACK TO WORK, MADIGAN MASKED — CRIMPING THE COLLEGE VOTE — HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS UPDATE – IL Econ Network
    May 20, 2020

    […] lawmakers won’t be in Springfield because of health concerns, including Sen. Robert Martwick, who told Nadig Newspapers he has “coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and […]

  3. BACK TO WORK, MADIGAN MASKED — CRIMPING THE COLLEGE VOTE — HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS UPDATE – RKPRS Headlines
    May 20, 2020

    […] lawmakers won’t be in Springfield because of health concerns, including Sen. Robert Martwick, who told Nadig Newspapers he has “coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and […]

  4. BACK TO WORK, MADIGAN MASKED — CRIMPING THE COLLEGE VOTE — HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS UPDATE – IL Politihub
    May 20, 2020

    […] lawmakers won’t be in Springfield because of health concerns, including Sen. Robert Martwick, who told Nadig Newspapers he has “coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and […]

  5. BACK TO WORK, MADIGAN MASKED — CRIMPING THE COLLEGE VOTE — HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS UPDATE – IL Legal Network
    May 20, 2020

    […] lawmakers won’t be in Springfield because of health concerns, including Sen. Robert Martwick, who told Nadig Newspapers he has “coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and […]

  6. BACK TO WORK, MADIGAN MASKED — CRIMPING THE COLLEGE VOTE — HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS UPDATE – Northern IL Navigator
    May 20, 2020

    […] lawmakers won’t be in Springfield because of health concerns, including Sen. Robert Martwick, who told Nadig Newspapers he has “coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and […]

  7. BACK TO WORK, MADIGAN MASKED — CRIMPING THE COLLEGE VOTE — HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS UPDATE – IL News Network
    May 20, 2020

    […] lawmakers won’t be in Springfield because of health concerns, including Sen. Robert Martwick, who told Nadig Newspapers he has “coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and […]