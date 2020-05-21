Rezoning sought for former Magenta site to allow variety of uses; permit issued for taxi co.

by BRIAN NADIG

A zoning change to accommodate a variety of commercial uses is being sought for the former site of a plastics manufacturing plant at 3800 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Developer Mitch Goltz acquired the 4.4-acre parcel last December and is seeking to have it rezoned from M1-1 Limited Manufacturing/Business Park District to C1-1 Neighborhood Commercial District. Magenta, the site’s former occupant, has relocated its manufacturing operations to Lockport, IL.

C1 zoning permits a broad range of small-scale, business, service and commercial uses, while M1 is intended primarily for low-impact manufacturing, wholesaling, warehousing and distribution activities.

There are no plans to increase the size of the site’s 130,000-square foot building or to add residential units, but the one-story structure is being subdivided to accommodate individual businesses. The proposed zoning change would allow the adaptive reuse of the building “to better conform to the changing character of the neighborhood,” the project’s zoning application states.

There is on-site parking for 146 vehicles, including a 37-space existing garage.

In March, Pump It Up announced that it was looking to open its children’s party business inside the building. It offers interactive inflatables for guests.

In February, the city Department of Buildings issued a permit for alterations to the building to accommodate a taxi company, including the storage of vehicles.

(photo by Rob Mandik)







