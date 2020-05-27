Woman shot on Irving Park Road

Officers investigate the crime scene where a woman was shot in the 4400 block of West Irving Park Road early Wednesday, May 27. (Photo by William Swanson)

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

A woman was shot at about 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, in the 4400 block of West Irving Park Road, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

The 18-year-old woman was traveling as a passenger in a vehicle when another black vehicle pulled up along side, began honking the horn and a person opened fire, striking her on the right side of the head, according to police.

The woman was transported in serious condition to Illinois Masonic Hospital, police said. Area 5 detectives are investigating.