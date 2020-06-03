Dozens of windows broken at Beard School; police arrest suspect after foot chase

A man was arrested at about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, in connection with the breaking of dozens of windows at Beard School, 6445 W. Strong St., according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers apprehended the suspect after a short foot chase, according to police. A golf club reportedly was used to break the windows, and there also were reports of damaged parked cars in the area, police said.

“Thanks to the alert neighbor who called this incident in, and the quick response by our 16 th district team,” district commander Maureen Biggane said of the arrest. “We appreciate the strong partnership with our community, working together to keep our neighborhoods safe.”

The suspect was identified by police as Michael T. Mangan, age 36, of the 4800 block of North Nashville Avenue.

