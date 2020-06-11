Man breaks into Jeff Park store, drags video gaming ‘sweepstakes’ machine across Milwaukee Avenue

AK Food Mart & Wireless, 5368 W. Gale St., was burglarized at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday, June 11, according to police. (Photo by Cyryl Jakubowski)

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

A man stole a video gaming “sweepstakes” machine out of the AK Food Mart & Wireless store, 5368 W. Gale St., in a burglary at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday, June 11, and dragged it across Milwaukee Avenue before fleeing, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of a burglary in progress and saw that the large plate glass window to the store had been broken, according to police. Officers also discovered a sunglasses display rack in the bushes across from the business in the Jefferson Park bus terminal, with several other items from the store strewn about the area, police said.

A witness reported that he saw a man wearing all black clothing with his face covered removing the gaming machine valued at $1,000 through the window, dragging it across the street to 4930 N. Milwaukee Ave., and walking away south on Milwaukee, according to police.









The owner of the store reported that he would attempt to retrieve a surveillance video of the incident, police said.

The man was described only as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.