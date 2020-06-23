Updated plan for Peoples Gas redevelopment shows grocery store, drive-through business; rezoning required

by BRIAN NADIG

Leases are pending for a 40,000-square-foot grocery store and three other retailers or restaurants for the redevelopment of the former Peoples Gas site at 3955 N. Kilpatrick Ave., according to an updated marketing plan for the property.

A conceptual plan in a marketing brochure from the Mid-America Real Estate Corporation also shows that one of the possible tenants would have a drive-through facility and that a portion of the 6-acre parcel would have a 40,000-square-foot second floor.

Preliminary plans for the shopping center also call for 834 parking spaces and a total of about 125,000 square feet of commercial space, according to the recent brochure from Mid-America.

Earlier plans for the project showed a fitness center on the second floor and a third-floor parking deck, but those are no longer shown. The center’s design could change several more times based on the build-out requirements of the final tenants.

A representative for Mid-America said that more details on the development may be available by August.

The Six Corners Association and Old Irving Park Association are among the community groups asking residents to give their feedback on the development by taking an online survey, which is available on their Facebook pages through Thursday, June 25.

The development site is located across from the Marketplace at Six Corners, 4664 W. Irving Park Road, whose tenants include Jewel-Osco and Marhsalls.

A zoning change would be required for the development. In 2003 the parcel was downzoned to RS-3, which is intended primarily for single-family homes and two-flats, according to the city zoning map.

Alderman Jim Gardiner (45th) has said that the Peoples Gas site represents another great development opportunity for the Six Corners area.

The site is near two other large redevelopment projects, including the former Sears Department Store site at 4730 W. Irving Park Road, where an eight-story complex would include 434 residential units and a heath club. The other is a 10-story project on the former Bank of America parcel at 4747 W. Irving Park Road, where a 258-unit seniors living complex and an Aldi grocery store are planned.







