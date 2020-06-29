Woman killed at Esquire Motel in Gladstone Park

A detective investigates the scene of a fatal shooting this morning on the right in the photo at the Esquire Motel, 6145 N. Elston Ave. (Photo by Jason Merel)

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

A woman was fatally wounded at about 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, at the Esquire Motel, 6145 N. Elston Ave., according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot and a 64-year-old witness reported that he was inside a hotel room with a 36-year-old woman when a person knocked on the door and entered the room and fired shots at the woman, according to police. The woman was shot in the head and was pronounced on the scene, police said. Area 5 detectives are investigating the incident, according to police.

A drug transaction may have been a factor, police said.