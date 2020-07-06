City to begin ticketing for expired vehicle stickers, parking permits on July 16

The City Clerk’s North Side satellite office at 5430 W. Gale St. has reopened. (Photo by Jason Merel)

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

Residents have until July 15 to purchase and display their vehicle stickers and residential parking permits before the city begins enforcement the following day and starts writing citations, according to the Office of the City Clerk.

The office said in June that it has waived late fees on certain stickers from March 19 until July 15 for residents whose stickers were up for renewal or who purchased a new vehicle from January to June of 2020.

Vehicles can be ticketed $200 daily 15 days after the expiration of the vehicle sticker, per a city ordinance.

Per the city ordinance, a late fee will also be applied to stickers after a 30-day grace period ends when renewing, the office said.

The office is reportedly sending notices and e-mails to residents whose stickers are expiring and is recommending that people purchase the stickers at in-person locations and online at www.ezbuy.chicityclerk.com, the office said.

While the payment center at City Hall is open, residents are encouraged to utilize other methods to make payments including the city kiosks and the online portal.

A spokeswoman for the office said that residents don’t need to have a referral number that is usually sent out with the notices to use the Web site, however, “residents do need to have a record in our system to use this service. If a resident doesn’t have a record (e.g. new resident, new vehicle) they have to email our office to create one in order to use the EZBuy website. Moreover, the more information a resident can provide the easier it is for our team members to assist them.”

Also, all city clerk locations, including the North Side satellite office at 5430 W Gale St., have reopened for regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on July 6, according to the clerk’s office Web site. All residents and staff members are required to wear a mask or face covering and practice maintaining a 6-foot distance while inside the locations, according to the office.

The clerk’s office also will reportedly end a pilot program on July 31, 2021, that allows residents purchase a vehicle sticker for a term of 4 months.

Also on July 1, the city began late payment penalties on past due utility balances and any past due payment plans will be defaulted. City collection and enforcement activities including booting will continue, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

Ticket enforcement increased citywide beginning on July 1 including for street sweeping violations, the release said.

For more information on city stickers, send an e-mail to ezbuy@cityofchicago.org or visit chicityclerk.com.