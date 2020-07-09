Meeting set on apartments at Belmont, Narragansett

by BRIAN NADIG

Alderman Gilbert Villegas (36th) will hold a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, on a plan to build a mixed-use development with 48 residential units at the northeast corner of Belmont and Narragansett avenues, including the site of the former Peter Pan Restaurant and a liquor store.

The project would include two four-story buildings, each with commercial space on the ground floor and 24 apartments on the upper floors. In addition, 48 on-site parking spaces are planned, and the apartments would include balconies.

In recent years there have been several redevelopment proposals for the site that never materialized. The property’s addressed are 6336 and 6360 W. Belmont Ave, and the developer is Noah Properties.

Plans call for all of the apartments to be offered at market rate.

Affordable housing is not required because the project would be built under the site’s existing B3-3 zoning, which the City Council approved on April 11, 2007, just a few months prior to the affordable housing requirements ordinance taking effect. Affordable units are offered at a below-market rent to households earning no more than 60 percent of an area’s median income.

No new curb cuts are planned for the project, as access to parking would be from a side alley.

The meeting can be viewed or listened to by accessing the video feed at www.zoom.com or dialing at 312-626-6799. The webinar identification number is 883 5082 9810 and the password is 977032.

The meeting also will be available via Facebook Live.

Villegas asks that questions be e-mailed in advance to ward36@cityofchicago.org or by calling the 36th Ward service office at 773-745-4636.







