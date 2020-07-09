Teen robbed near Norwood Park School

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

A 16-year-old teenager reported that he was robbed at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, on a basketball court near Norwood Park School, 5900 N. Nina Ave., according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The teenager reported that he was with three other 16-year-old teens when two men approached and one of them demanded his cell phone, according to police. The teen reported that when he was unwilling to hand over the phone one man said to the other “Get your gun out” and he handed over his phone valued at $600 and the men fled in an alley, police said. It doesn’t appear that a gun was displayed, according to police.

The men were described as Black, 5-11 and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a black hooded sweatshirt, shorts, and black masks, police said.